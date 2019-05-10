Taste of Westport features plenty of flavor

Stelios Stavrianos of Stamford and Erica Thomas of Fairfield atend The 15th annual Taste of Westport Thursday, May 9, 2019,at the Westport Inn in Westport, Conn. The event showcased the best of the local restaurant scene with experts in both classic comforts and gastronomic innovations. The charity event benefited CLASP, whose mission is to provide homes and opportunities for people with autism and developmental disabilities. less Stelios Stavrianos of Stamford and Erica Thomas of Fairfield atend The 15th annual Taste of Westport Thursday, May 9, 2019,at the Westport Inn in Westport, Conn. The event showcased the best of the local ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 22 Caption Close Taste of Westport features plenty of flavor 1 / 22 Back to Gallery

Chef Carlos Baez of The Spread and El Segundo was featured at the 15th annual Taste of Westport Thursday at the Westport Inn. The event showcased the best of the local restaurant scene with experts in both classic comforts and gastronomic innovations. The charity event befitted CLASP, whose mission is to provide homes and opportunities for people with autism and developmental disabilities.