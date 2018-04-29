$15M overhaul planned for East Chicago casino vessel

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — The owner of a northwestern Indiana casino is about to begin a $15 million overhaul of its four-level boat on the Lake Michigan shore.

Ameristar Casino in East Chicago will remain open as the renovation work is done in stages over an 18-week schedule that's set to start Monday and wrap up in early October.

Ameristar is set in late May to open its new high-limit slots and table games area in its dockside pavilion. That will be the first on-shore gambling at Indiana's Lake Michigan casinos under a 2015 state law allowing riverboat casinos to open on-land sites.

Ameristar general manager Matt Schuffert tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times the work will include new furniture, fixtures, carpets and lighting and restroom remodeling.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com