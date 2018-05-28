15-year-old Nebraska boy drowns in western Iowa lake

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old Nebraska boy has died in a western Iowa lake.

Council Bluffs Assistant Fire Chief Derrick Williams says witnesses saw the Omaha boy disappear beneath the water shortly before 1 p.m. Monday at Lake Manawa.

The boy had gone to Lake Manawa State Park in Council Bluffs with two siblings.

Williams says three lifeguards were staffing the lake and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources had a boat patrolling the lake at the time. The body was found shortly after 3 p.m.

Williams says the boy was last seen on an inner tube near the ropes that mark the end of the swimming area. The boy's body was found near the shore in the swimming area in water that was 3- to 4-feet deep.