15,000-gallon brine spill cleaned up in Renville County

SHERWOOD, N.D. (AP) — A pipeline spill in Renville County released about 15,000 gallons of saltwater, but it didn't impact any farmland or waterways.

The state Oil and Gas Division says Cobra Oil and Gas Corp. reported Tuesday that 360 barrels of brine spilled Monday at a tank battery about 2 miles north of Sherwood.

Brine is a byproduct of oil production. The spill was contained by on-site dikes, and all of the saltwater was recovered.

A state inspector visited the site and will monitor any additional cleanup.