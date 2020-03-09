14-, 15- and 16-year-old shot, wounded in St. Louis suburb

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect shot and wounded a 14-, 15- and 16-year-old as they were walking together in suburban St. Louis.

St. Louis County police said in a news release that each of the teens suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the lower body. The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the northern part of the county as the teens were attempting to flee from the suspect.

Emergency crews transported two of the teens to a hospital, and the third victim took himself to a hospital.

No suspect information has been released.