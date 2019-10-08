$13M in credits for 'WrestleMania,' Roth book series awarded

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has greenlighted roughly $13 million in film tax credits for "WrestleMania" and David Simon's production of the Philip Roth novel "The Plot Against America."

The Economic Development Authority authorized the tax credits at its board meeting Tuesday. It's the third round of film tax credits under a 2018 law that established awards.

About $9 million was awarded in August for two projects, including "Joker," and $6.2 million was awarded in June for four projects.

Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie let a former film tax incentive program expire in 2015.

"WrestleMania XXXV" got a $2.9 million award and was shot in April at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

"The Plot Against America," starring Winona Ryder and John Turturro, got a $10.2 million award and was shot in Jersey City.