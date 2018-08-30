13 people detained in ICE raid on Ohio meat plant indicted

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say 13 people detained during a June immigration raid on an Ohio meat packing plant have been indicted federally with using false documents while applying for a job.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland says 11 of the 13 people charged are Guatemalan citizens. The other two are from Mexico. They're accused of making a false statement of citizenship and using false Social Security and state ID cards with another person's name.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement raided the Fresh Mark plant in Salem on June 19, detaining 146 employees. An ICE spokesman said the detained workers were primarily from Guatemala.

The company based in northeast Ohio noted after the raid that it's a member of an ICE self-policing program that helps verify workers are in the U.S. legally.