12-year-old boy, 69-year-old man killed in Brooklyn fire

NEW YORK (AP) — A 12-year-old boy and a 69-year-old man were killed when fire tore through a Brooklyn apartment early Monday, police said.

The fire started just before 2 a.m. on the top floor of a five-story apartment building in the Flatbush neighborhood, police said. The young boy and the 69-year-old man were pronounced dead at area hospitals. Their names were not immediately released. An 82-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman were hospitalized with injuries from the fire.

A Fire Department spokesperson said five firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.