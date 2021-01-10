12 children rescued from chilly waters after boats capsize

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A dozen children participating in a sailing school off the coast of Northern California had to be rescued Sunday afternoon after a large swell of frigid, choppy water overturned several small boats.

The sailing school was in session at around 4:30 p.m. at the mouth of the Santa Cruz Harbor when a large wave capsized about four vessels, authorities said. About 20 people were tossed into the water, including 12 children, according to the Santa Cruz Fire Department and California State Parks.