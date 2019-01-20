$11M in federal grants going to 19 rural Indiana communities

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly $11 million in federal grant money is going to 19 rural communities around Indiana for local development projects.

The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced the grants it distributes are aimed helping municipalities or counties complete infrastructure work, downtown revitalization and economic development plans.

The largest grants of $700,000 each are going toward wastewater or drinking water system improvements in the communities of Clay City, Columbia City, Knox, Lizton and Williamsport.

Other grants will help the cities of Brazil, Rochester and Seymour with downtown improvement work, along with opening of a community medical center in Scott County, a children's advocacy center building in Decatur County and a new fire station in the Ripley County town of Holton.