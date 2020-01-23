11 Westport eateries fail December health inspections

WESTPORT — Eleven eateries failed December health inspections, with some having since made corrections.

Restaurants — and other establishments that serve food — can fail two ways: receiving a score below 80, or having one violation worth four points. Re-inspections are typically done two weeks after a report is filed.

Sherwood Diner on Post Road East failed a Dec. 26 reinspection with a passing score of 87, but a four-point violation for products not being placed at proper temperatures. Those products were thrown out during inspection.Sherwood Diner has not had its re-inspection yet.

Sushi Maru Express on Post Road East failed a Dec. 20 inspection with a passing score of 90, but a single four-point violation due to products not being properly cooled. According to the report, rice was sitting at room temperature at the time of inspection instead of cooling at 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Sushi Maru Express has not yet had its re-inspection.

The Country Store & Deli on Wilton Road failed a Dec. 11 inspection with an 82 after receiving a single four-point violation due to the display case not properly maintaining temperature. The deli has not had its re-inspection yet.

The Granola Bar on Post Road East failed a Dec. 5 inspection with an 84 after receiving a four-point violation for a missing consumer advisory and a cooler not maintaining temperature.

The Granola Bar failed a re-inspection on Dec. 26 with a passing score of 90, but a single four-point violation due to the front display case not maintaining proper temperature. Products in the display case were thrown out during the inspection.

The Spotted Horse Tavern on Church Lane failed a Dec. 12 inspection with an 87 due to a single four-point violation for a missing consumer advisory statement. The business has since sent in the corrected consumer advisory statement, according to the health department.

Balducci’s on Post Road East failed a Dec. 20 health inspection with a score of 80 due to food not being kept at a proper temperature. According to the report, chicken was kept under the recommended temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

The products were subsequently moved to the oven for reheating due to only being out for 30 minutes, the report said.

Genji Sushi on Post Road West failed a Dec. 10 health inspection despite having a passing score of 96, due to a single four-point violation. According to the report, sushi rice made the morning of inspection was held over four hours at 60 degrees Fahrenheit. The items were subsequently thrown out during the inspection. Genji Sushi has not had its re-inspection yet.

Golden Pizza Restaurant on Post Road East failed a Dec. 17 health inspection with an 84 due to a four-point violation for a missing consumer advisory statement. The restaurant has not had a re-inspection yet.

OKO Restaurant on Wilton Road failed a Dec. 18 health inspection with an 85 with a four-point violation for a missing consumer advisory statement. The restaurant notified the inspector the corrected statement would be emailed in.

According to the report, the restaurant was also using a Sous Vide machine not approved by local health departments. The product was removed on site, the report said.

Pearl at Longshore on Compo Road South failed a Dec. 23 health inspection with a 77 with a four-point violation for food products in a cooler were not kept at the correct temperature. All products were thrown away during the inspection.

Pearl at Longshore later passed a re-inspection on Jan. 10 with an 85.

Aux Delice on Church Lane failed a health inspection on Dec. 12 with a score of 92 due to having a single four-point violation due to the hand sink being blocked.

The restaurant later passed a re-inspection on Jan 6 with a 98.

Owners of the 11 businesses were unavailable for comment as of press time.

