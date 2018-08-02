$10M funding program aims to encourage big, daring ideas

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan College of Engineering is kicking off a $10 million funding program that's designed to encourage the pursuit of big, daring ideas.

The Ann Arbor school says Thursday the projects include artificial photosynthesis in making a sustainable vehicle fuel; a new approach to making "nanobiotics" to fight drug-resistant bacteria; new ways to take carbon dioxide out of the air; and designs for urban water systems.

The program is called the Blue Sky Initiative. Each team can receive up to $2.5 million over three years.

The initiative is part of the College of Engineering's new internal research funding approach that's based on a startup investment model. It's designed to give researchers a chance to try big ideas and pursue support from partners such as federal agencies or corporations.