100s of kids await mental health help in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Hundreds of kids are awaiting mental health services in Maine and many are waiting months.

The Bangor Daily News reports 336 young people are waiting for home- and community-based treatment under the state's Medicaid program. Over a quarter of those kids have been waiting longer than three months as of April 27.

The program sends behavioral health professional on home visits to children with serious emotional disturbances and disruptive behavior.

A separate waitlist shows 312 young people with cognitive functioning issues waiting for MaineCare services as of May 11. Meanwhile, another list shows 156 children mostly with autism awaiting other services.

The three lists have overlap. Providers said many families give up waiting or never get referrals.

The Department of Health and Human Services didn't respond to the newspaper's questions.