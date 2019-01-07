$100M expansion of pharmaceutical operations set for Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A company is moving forward on a $100 million expansion of its pharmaceutical manufacturing operations in southern Indiana.

The state of Indiana and the city of Bloomington announced Monday that Somerset, New Jersey-based Catalent Inc. plans a "significant expansion" of its manufacturing of biologics, which are drugs made from living cells instead of chemicals. The expansion in Bloomington includes creating up to 200 new jobs by the end of 2024.

The maker of drug delivery technologies is working to expand drug substance manufacturing capacity and other capacity due to projected growth.

Catalent already employs about 900 people in Bloomington.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered Catalent up to $2.4 million in conditional tax credits based on the company's job creation plans. The city of Bloomington is considering additional incentives.