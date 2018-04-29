1 person dead in single-car crash

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — State police say a man involved in a single-car crash has died in North Stonington.

Twenty-one-year-old Stephon Hedge, of Mystic, died of injuries sustained in the crash late Saturday night.

Police say Hodge exited Route 184 in a Chevy Silverado and struck a tree on an embankment. He was transported to Westerly Hospital where he died.

A 17-year-old passenger was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. The crash is under investigation.