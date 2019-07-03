1 of Maine's top Nordic skiers dies in farming accident

TURNER, Maine (AP) — One of Maine's top Nordic skiers has died from injuries in an accident on a farm owned by his family.

A spokeswoman for Central Maine Medical Center says that 19-year-old Roy Varney died Tuesday morning at the Lewiston hospital.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says Varney was cleaning manure out of the Turner farm's cattle barn on Monday while operating a skid-steer machine that accidentally fell into a liquid manure pit.

Nezinscot Farm said in a Facebook post Tuesday that that Varney "lived his life to the fullest" at the farm, in skiing and in school.

He was pulled from the pit and brought to the Lewiston hospital.

Varney was named the Class A Boys Nordic Classical State Champion for the second time this year.