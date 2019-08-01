1 of 5 suspected in Davenport slaying takes plea deal

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — One of the five people charged with the shooting death of a man during a 2017 Davenport robbery has taken a plea deal.

Scott County District Court records say 20-year-old Darrell Williams Jr. pleaded guilty Friday to burglary. The deal says prosecutors will dismiss murder and conspiracy charges in exchange. He's scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 12. He's a resident of East Moline, Illinois.

Williams and four other people were charged with the Sept. 22, 2017, slaying of 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson and wounding of Tumlinson's girlfriend.

Tristin Alderman and D'marithe Culbreath were sentenced to life in prison. Nakita Wiseman was given 35 years for his role. Christopher Dixon has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go on trial Aug. 26.