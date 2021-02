RICE LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A 17-year-old who has injured along with another teen when their horse-drawn buggy was hit by a truck in Barron County last week has died, sheriff's officials said Thursday.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, the teen who died and a 16-year-old were heading north on Highway M last Thursday night when a truck traveling in the same direction struck the buggy, which had operating rear lights.