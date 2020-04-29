1 new coronavirus case brings Westport’s total to 234

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — One new confirmed coronavirus case brought the town’s total to 234, according to state officials on Wednesday.

Weston did not see any new cases and has a total of 58. Stamford, Bridgeport, and New Haven led the state with 2,339, 1,870 and 1,523 cases respectively.

The Westport-Weston Health District issued a statement on its site to address fluctuating numbers in the state’s data.

“There have been questions about the number of deaths in our communities and whether or not we are seeing spikes in reported cases and deaths,” the statement reads. “While the number of cases and associated deaths have increased, the number of hospitalizations has gone down.”

Hospitalizations have continued to fall across the state. There are 1,691 patients currently hospitalized, 41 fewer than the previous day with 591 in Fairfield County, 29 fewer than the previous day.

As of Wednesday, there are 10,985 confirmed cases in Fairfield County with 26,767 in the state. There have been 2,168 deaths associated with COVID-19 with 774 in Fairfield County, 27 more than the previous day.

Fourteen Westport residents and one Weston resident have died with COVID-19, according to state officials.

“It is important to note that reported deaths can lag behind by up to 10 days due to issues with data collection, especially in the early days of the pandemic,” the Westport-Weston Health District said. “Numbers are subject to change. Associated death numbers may go up or down, as medical providers and epidemiologists continue to refine case definitions and audit autopsy reports.”

