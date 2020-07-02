1 man killed in late night shooting in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Providence that left one man dead.

The shooting occurred in the city's Silver Lake neighborhood at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The 37-year-old victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Residents told WJAR-TV they heard up to three gunshots.

WPRI-TV reports that another victim was also taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The victim's name was not released and no arrests have been announced. Police expect to release more information on Thursday, Maj. David Lapatin said.