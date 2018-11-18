1 man killed, another injured in north Georgia plane crash

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A plane crash in north Georgia left one man dead and another injured.

Gainesville police say 68-year-old Robert Carlisle Alberhasky of Cumming, who was believed to have been the pilot of the small plane, was killed in the Saturday night crash.

Gainesville police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Holbrook said passenger 69-year-old Mark Lewis of Flowery Branch was critically injured and hospitalized.

Holbrook said it appeared the 2015 Lancair International Legacy RG was about to land at Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport when it possibly struck some trees and then a tower at the airport.

The Times newspaper of Gainesville reports that Gainesville police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Holbrook said the NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

