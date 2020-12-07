1 killed in crash near Hutchinson; driver charged with DUI

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — One person died, seven others were injured and the driver was arrested in a rollover crash in south-central Kansas, authorities there said.

The crash happened late Saturday night near Hutchinson, television station KAKE reported. Deputies who arrived on the scene found a sport utility vehicle resting on its roof in a pasture, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said eight people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. All had been injured, including one person who later died. All the occupants were from Hutchinson, authorities said. Officials did not immediately release the names of those hurt or the person killed.

The SUV's driver, Viola Rhodes, 31, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, involuntary manslaughter, illegal transportation of alcoholic beverage and aggravated battery, sheriff's officials said.