1 killed in SeaTac shooting

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot to death in SeaTac, Washington, and the shooter is still at large.

KOMO reports the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday. King County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find a man in his 30s who had been wounded. Medics later pronounced the victim dead.

Detectives are still looking into the motive for the shooting and do not have a description of the gunman.