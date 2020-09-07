https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/1-killed-1-wounded-in-group-home-stabbing-15547946.php
1 killed, 1 wounded in group home stabbing; suspect arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A suspect was arrested after a stabbing at a group home in Cleveland that killed one man and wounded another, police said.
Officers responded to the residence on the city’s west side at about 9 p.m. Friday and found a 42-year-old man stabbed in the chest and a 44-year-old man stabbed in the chest and groin, police said.
Emergency responders took both to MetroHealth where the younger man died and the older man was hospitalized, police said.
A 53-year-old man was arrested at the scene. The names of the deceased and the suspect haven’t been released.
