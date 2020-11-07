https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/1-killed-1-wounded-in-Omaha-shooting-police-say-15710158.php
1 killed, 1 wounded in Omaha shooting, police say
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating an Omaha shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that police said in a news release that officers responded early Saturday to a call about a disturbance and found the two victims.
Both were transported to Nebraska Medical Center, where 21-year-old Gabriel Miller died of his injuries. The second victim was in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
View Comments