1 killed, 1 injured in Spokane-area crash

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and another seriously injured after their car was struck by a semi-truck in suburban Spokane.

The Washington State Patrol says the incident occurred about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, when the car pulled in front of the truck and was struck on the driver's side.

The State Patrol says the driver of the car was killed and the passenger has life-threatening injuries.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.