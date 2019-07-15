1 dead, several injured in head-on crash in Easton

EASTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say one person died and several others were injured in a head-on crash on Route 59 in Easton.

Chief Tim Shaw said in a statement posted on the department's Facebook page the two-car crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

A male driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. Several other victims were taken to St. Vincent's Hospital and Bridgeport Hospital. The exact number was not made public.

No names were released.

Shaw says the Jaws of Life were needed to get some victims from the vehicles.

The state medical examiner is assisting in the ongoing investigation.