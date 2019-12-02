1 dead in crash involving sedan, box truck

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say one person has died in an early morning crash involving a sedan and a box truck.

Vernon police say a BMW and the truck collided on Route 30 on Monday morning.

The driver of the BMW, an adult male from Vernon, was taken to Rockville General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The male driver of the box truck was transported to St Francis Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Their names were not made public pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed. The road was closed but has since reopened.