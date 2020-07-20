1 dead after tree falls on pontoon boat in South Carolina

GILBERT, S.C. (AP) — A boater was killed when a tree fell on top of a pontoon boat in a South Carolina lake, according to authorities.

The boat driver was preparing to dock on Lake Murray over the weekend when the engine cut off and it drifted into a dead tree on the edge of the water, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Monday.

Officials said that the tree snapped and fell on a passenger in the boat.

The victim was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, the agency said. No other injuries were reported.

The accident happened near Tom Drafts Point in Gilbert, according to news outlets.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office said it would identify the victim after family members were notified.