1 dead after small plane crashes in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in Santa Fe.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says a single-engine Mooney M20 crashed Monday while apparently attempting to land at Santa Fe Municipal Airport. The aircraft was destroyed by fire.

Lunsford says the pilot had not been in contact with air traffic controllers prior to the accident.

It wasn't immediately known how many people were on board. No other information was immediately released.