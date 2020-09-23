1 dead after small plane crashes in Georgia

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (AP) — The pilot of a small airplane died when it crashed into a pond in Georgia, according to authorities.

The single-engine Cessna 182 went down on a property near Lincolnton at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The identity of the pilot was not immediately released.

The Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the crash.

Lincolnton is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Augusta.