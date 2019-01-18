1 dead after SUV breaks through ice

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say one person has died after an SUV broke through the ice on a western Wisconsin lake.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says authorities received a 911 call shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday about a vehicle that had gone through the ice on Balsam Lake, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of the Twin Cities.

About 25 minutes later, first responders recovered the body of a man from the submerged SUV that had Minnesota license plates. He was pronounced dead at St. Croix Regional Medical Center in St. Croix Falls.

The victim has not been identified.