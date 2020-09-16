1 dead, 5 suffer minor injuries in Iowa school bus crash

KEYSTONE, Iowa (AP) — One person died and five juveniles suffered minor injuries when a van collided with a school bus Wednesday in northeast Iowa, the Iowa State Patrol said.

The patrol said a driver veered onto the shoulder of a county road in Benton County and over corrected before colliding with the bus.

The van driver died. The five students on the Benton County School District bus suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was not hurt.

No names have been released. The investigation is continuing.