1 dead, 4 in critical condition at mass overdose in house

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Police say one person has died and four are in critical condition following apparent drug overdoses at a house in Chico, the Enterprise-Record newspaper reports .

The newspaper says that a dozen people were taken out of the house Saturday morning and brought to hospitals

Chico police commander Mike Rodden tells the Enterprise-Record that all of the people hospitalized were over 18 and most appeared to be in their 20s.

Steve Standridge, chief of Chico's fire department, says cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed on six individuals at the scene and a total of 12 were taken to the hospital.

Chico is a city of about 92,000 people about 160 miles north of San Francisco.