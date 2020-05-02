https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/1-dead-2-injured-in-Kansas-City-shooting-15242303.php
1 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.
Police were called around 7:15 a.m. Saturday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The man's name has not been released.
Police then went inside a home and found a man and a juvenile male injured. Both were taken to a hospital. The man is in critical condition and the juvenile is in stable condition.
