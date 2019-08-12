1 dead, 1 seriously injured at Lake of Ozarks

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one person died and another was seriously injured in separate incidents at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas Moore, of St. Louis, died Saturday when he fell off the jet ski he was driving behind a family member's boat. The patrol says Moore was wearing a life jacket and it is not clear why he fell off the jet ski.

Also Saturday, 20-year-old Ashley Watschinger, of Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, was seriously injured when the jet ski she was on was struck by a pontoon boat. The patrol says Watschinger and another person were thrown from the jet ski when it turned in front of the pontoon.