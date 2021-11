BOGALUSA, La. (AP) — One boater is dead and another missing after an accident on the Pearl River, Louisiana authorities said Tuesday.

Search crews found the body of Joseph Newby, 50, of Franklinton, late Monday and were looking for a 47-year-old man and the 14-foot (4.2-meter) boat on Tuesday, said Adam Einck, a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spokesman.