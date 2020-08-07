1 dead, 1 injured in police shootout at Wyoming apartments

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — One person is dead and another injured in a shootout with police in Wyoming.

Police went to an apartment building in Casper early Friday after getting a report that a woman was being held at gunpoint, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Officers announced their presence then entered by force. They heard gunfire in a bedroom and exchanged fire with people in the bedroom, police said.

One person was killed and another taken to a hospital. No officers were hurt.

Witnesses reported hearing several loud bangs and officer commands to get on the ground.

A woman with what appeared to be blood on the lower part of her body left the building with a police officer and got in an ambulance that sped away, said Timmy Carnes, who lives nearby.

Who shot whom was unclear and the status of the woman reportedly held at gunpoint was unknown. The shooting was being investigated, police said.