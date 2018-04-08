1 dead, 1 critically injured in Beaver Dam apartment fire

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and another critically injured after an apartment fire in Beaver Dam.

The fire broke out early Saturday at the apartment building known as The Executive.

A news release Sunday from Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue says one fatality is confirmed and one of the five occupants taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries remains in critical condition.

The name of the victim was not released.

Beaver Dam Fire Capt. Paul Hartl tells the Daily Citizen the apartment building is in an older structure that did not have a sprinkler system.

The building's owner, Christopher Kuranz of Milwaukee, says a recent fire inspection found no violations or concerns.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.