SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento police arrested a man Saturday after pro-Trump and anti-Trump groups clashed in front of the state Capitol building, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The arrest came after police declared the rallies an unlawful assembly about 3 p.m. Saturday, the Bee reported. Pro-Trump protesters — who appeared to include members of the far-right group the Proud Boys — and left-wing protesters scuffled in streets near the Capitol.