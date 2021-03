BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — More than 1,400 University of Vermont faculty, students, staff and community members signed a no confidence petition in the leadership of UVM president Suresh Garimella as of Monday afternoon over the administration's plan to phase out roughly 30 academic programs and other factors, according to petition organizers.

The school announced a proposal in December to phase out 27 academic programs as it addresses a budget deficit of $8.6 million.