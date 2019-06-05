$1.3M estate of former teacher, author goes to foundation

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A former teacher and author who died in April at the age of 101 has left her $1.3 million estate to a community foundation in Michigan.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports Ann Tompert's gift goes to the Community Foundation of St. Clair County. The foundation says the Bob and Ann Tompert Endowment Fund will benefit area's greatest needs and opportunities as they change over time, as well as her alma mater.

The Port Huron woman told the Times Herald last year that she worked as a teacher at St. Clair Shores, East Detroit, Grosse Pointe, Marine City and other Michigan cities. The newspaper says she wrote more than 50 children's books and said the key to longevity was "not taking life too seriously."

