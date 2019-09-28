$1.25M to evaluate spillway effects on dolphins, sea turtles

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi will get $1.25 million to evaluate the effects of freshwater from a Louisiana spillway on dolphins and sea turtles in the Mississippi Sound.

Gov. Phil Bryant said Friday that the money from federal oil and gas revenue-sharing will go to Mississippi State University's College of Veterinary Medicine and the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport.

The study will examine the abundance, health and habitat of dolphins and sea turtles in the area.

The federal government says at least 310 dolphins have stranded since February from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle. That's triple the usual number. They include 130 in Mississippi.

The Army Corps of Engineers opened the Bonnet Carré Spillway twice this year to protect New Orleans levees, sending Mississippi River water into the Mississippi Sound.