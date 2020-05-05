Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

02-09-14-18-21-22-32-33-41-51-53-55-56-60-64-65-66-69-73-78, BE: 9

