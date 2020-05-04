Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

09-10-15-20-30-31-33-35-36-37-39-40-47-59-60-63-65-72-75-80, BE: 31

(nine, ten, fifteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy-two, seventy-five, eighty; BE: thirty-one)