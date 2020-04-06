Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

03-05-06-09-15-22-26-37-38-43-46-49-50-52-56-59-60-66-72-76, BE: 6

(three, five, six, nine, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-six; BE: six)