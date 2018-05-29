Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Midday' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Midday" game were:

03-08-11-13-14-23-26-28-32-33-35-43-45-56-63-66-69-73-74-78, BE: 11

