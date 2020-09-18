Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

09-16-17-20-21-27-28-32-35-36-40-50-53-55-56-60-65-75-76-78, BE: 60

(nine, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-five, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight; BE: sixty)