Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:
04-06-10-13-20-24-25-26-28-29-30-33-35-37-40-46-62-65-68-73, BE: 65
(four, six, ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty, forty-six, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-three; BE: sixty-five)
