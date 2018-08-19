Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:

02-05-06-07-10-12-18-24-28-30-33-34-35-39-40-41-50-60-61-67, BE: 28

(two, five, six, seven, ten, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, fifty, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-seven; BE: twenty-eight)